MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones are mourning a 17-year-old Plantation teen who died after a diving accident off a hookah rig near Grassy Key over the weekend, according to authorities.

Cameron Isaiah Ruwe went on a trip to the Florida Keys with family and friends over the weekend. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, he went underwater around 1:30 p.m., Saturday, while swimming back to the boat.

CPR was immediately administered, and both the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded.

Ruwe was transported to Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon, where he was pronounced dead.

His family has felt a deep emptiness ever since.

“The worst days of my life, like a movie, like a horror film,” said Katherine Zaensi, his stepmother. “There’s nothing I’m not going to miss about him. I’m going to miss making him breakfast in the morning and waking him up for school and giving him kisses.”

“I don’t know. I can’t explain it, that’s your reasoning and that’s your purpose,” said Chris Ruwe, his father.

His father shared the love he had for his son and the joy he had in his life.

“I lived every day for him, he’s the one that kept me moving every day,” said Chris. “I just want everybody to live like Cameron. It’s just a reminder that, I guess, I did the right thing, you know.”

Ruwe was a senior at Archbishop McCarthy High School where he ran track and field.

His parents said they were touched by students and staff who gathered Monday morning on the school’s campus to honor Ruwe.

“I told the principal today that I feel like I was walking into a family member’s house,” said Zaensi.

“I can’t thank them enough, I can’t thank the kids enough, I love every one of them,” said Chris.

Students remembered Ruwe for his kindness and how easy he made it for everyone to love him.

“I don’t know that many people and he would still come up to me, he was super sweet,” said student Sebastian Depillis.

“He’s a very good kid at school, everybody knows him and I feel like I need to pay respect to him,” said student Michael Balius.

School officials said the moment honored Ruwe’s life and the impact he left on his classmates and teachers.

“The service, led by our students, was a moving reminder of the strength we find in faith and in one another. Surrounded by love, unity, and prayer, we lifted up Cameron and his family, who joined us for the moment of remembrance,” the school said in a social media post.

Ruwe’s parents also wanted to remind every parent to always tell their children how proud they are of them.

Authorities said they are waiting for the results of an autopsy but currently believe Ruwe died in a tragic accident.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support his family.

