POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Weeks after a he crawled to safety, a South Florida paramedic is describing the moments when the helicopter he was on fell from the sky and crashed into an apartment complex, killing two people.

On Aug. 28, a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter caught fire, lost control and plummeted into a Pompano Beach apartment building, killing a BSFR Battalion Chief and a woman who lived at the complex.

Speaking with 7News, Mikael Chaguaceda said he was taking off from Pompano Beach Airpark when he and his crew heard a large explosion. The 31-year-old said he smelled smoke on board the chopper.

The helicopters they were on had been replaced weeks before by a Louisiana-based company.

After smelling the smoke, Chaguaceda said, they immediately attempted to turn back, but they heard a second explosion, which caused the chopper to lose altitude.

According to Chaguaceda, fallen BSFR Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson, who was on board the helicopter, looked him in the eye and reassured him that everything would be fine.

As the chopper spun out of control, Chaguaceda never lost consciousness and remembered the whole ordeal.

During the impact, he thought about his family, his son and thought he was going to die.

“Once we made impact in this building, I was disoriented, of course, from, you know, just the circles that we took, I had to remind myself that I was alive,” Chaguaceda said. “Inside the cabin, we were full of heavy smoke, I couldn’t even see my hand. I didn’t know where up from down was. I yelled to see what’s going on, see if anybody’s alive; I didn’t hear a single thing. How we didn’t explode instantly, I don’t know.”

He continued to recount what he experienced as the helicopter crashed.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions and I think we all know, based on your faith, that I’m only here by the grace of God. There’s no other way to put it,” he said. “We landed nose first into this dwelling, which is why my captain died on impact. He took all the blunt trauma.”

Chaguaceda then described how he was able to survive the crash.

“The only reason why I was able to get out and the pilot was because probably 30% of the aircraft, if that was exposed past the roof before the first initial explosion,” he said. “I tried to get out, and if you could use your imagination, I was basically slumped downwards because the helicopter came into a left position, so I’m kind of upside down, so I had to unlatch my seat belt.”

He detailed the pain he was in after he unlatched his seatbelt.

“I’m in the craziest pain of my life. I got the wind knocked out of me so I could barely even breathe, and on top of that, I’m like, ‘I’m about to [get] burned alive,'” he said. “The whole cabin side was full of smoke and fire. As crazy as it sounds, I was able to brush fire off my right arm due to my flight suit only, it was brand new. I only used it for like two shifts, and it has a fire retardant on it, which is why I have no burns on me right now.”

Chaguaceda jumped onto the roof of the apartment complex and was able to crawl away from any danger. He said a bystander nearby was able to put a ladder against the building so that he could make his way down.

The chopper, Chaguaceda said, exploded inside the complex moments later.

Although Chaguaceda didn’t suffer any burns, he suffered some injuries to his ribs, as well as some orthopedic injuries.

