PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines woman said a pit bull on the loose in her neighborhood took away her sense of security when, she and officials said, the animal went on the attack, sending her and three other people to the hospital, including a child.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Imani Barrett said she was bitten in the face and rear while trying to help the youngest victim.

“I don’t feel safe in my community,” she said.

7News cameras captured a glimpse of the dog in question inside its owner’s home, just after 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident sometime earlier.

“It looks like it’s going to be two dogs. One is contained by the dog owner, the other one is uncontained, it’s the white-gray pit bull,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as first responders loaded the people who were bitten onto stretchers.

Barrett said she heard someone screaming.

“I was working upstairs, and I heard a bloodcurdling scream,” she said.

Barrett said she went outside to find her neighbors and their twin boys as the dog attacked the father.

Barrett said she tried to help.

“As soon as the dog saw me, it completely took its focus off of him and lunged at me,” she said. “I tried to run back toward my house, but it bit me on my left buttocks first, and it dragged me to the ground.”

Barrett she was trying to get the dog away from the child, but ended up getting more dog bites herself, including on her back side and breast.

But the victim said the pit bull was not done yet.

“It got me on my face, and it would not let go. It was pulling me on my face; I tried to get its jaws open,” she said. “I was just screaming bloody murder, I was screaming for help.”

After rushing out to help, Barrett found herself with no one to help her.

“I just thank God nobody died, ’cause it’s like everybody, literally, I felt like I was fighting for my life,” she said.

Neighbors told 7News they’ve complained to authorities about this very dog before, but nothing has been done.

Broward County Animal Care responded to the scene Friday. In a statement, a spokesperson wrote, “The dog was taken away … and remains in their custody while they conduct an investigation.”

It’s unclear when the pit bull was removed from the property, but neighbors said they saw the canine at the home well into Friday night.

Barrett and her concerned father, Dale Barrett, said they want the dog gone for good.

“I just ask for everybody to send prayers to us, and I just hope we can resolve this issue so it doesn’t happen again,” she said.

“Yeah, the dog needs to go. It’s traumatizing everybody. The dog needs to go,” said her father.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.