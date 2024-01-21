DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several local organizations came together to break ground to help families achieve their dream of home ownership, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Among these families is that of a South Florida bus driver who was hailed for his heroic actions several years ago.

7News cameras captured volunteers hard at work in Deerfield Beach, Saturday morning.

Among them was Elijah Saleem.

“Home ownership may not have been a reality for me,” he said.

But now it will be. Habitat for Humanity of Broward and JM Family Enterprises are building homes for Saleem’s family and others this weekend — not only putting up walls and roofs, but true foundations.

“This can give my kids opportunity at stability,” said Saleem. “My daughter, she switched schools about five times, and that was something that I wanted to put an end to.”

The homes aren’t free. The families have to qualify, then put in volunteer hours themselves before receiving an affordable mortgage.

“We are the most housing cost burdened county in the nation,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. “The reason is that we have very little land — we’re a coastal community — and wages have not kept up with the price of housing.”

But this program, Robin said, provides hope.

“By summertime they’ll have their dream home, so we’re excited to change their lives,” said JM Family Enterprises CEO Brent Burns.

7News profiled Saleem back in 2019 after the Miami-Dade bus driver saved a family after their car plunged Into a canal.

“I noticed the car slam into a canal,” said Saleem at the time. “I feel like, you know, anybody would’ve done what I did. I feel like it’s just a natural reaction.”

Now, after years of hard work, and with a little help, he’ll make a dream come true for his family ..

“I feel blessed,” said Saleem. “I’m gonna just kiss the ground.”

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

