FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From the latest on the trial to the eerie images the Parkland shooter is drawing in his jail cell.

The confessed Parkland shooter has been in court for weeks, sitting at the defense table with his head down and doodling.

Now, we’re getting a glimpse of what he’s been drawing outside the courtroom and inside his jail cell.

On Monday, the disturbing drawings of Nikolas Cruz were released to the media– several sketches of what look to be automatic weapons, various ammunition and how much things like body armor cost, while he’s been in jail waiting to learn if he’ll live or die.

There are crude drawings of monstrous faces and pentagrams underneath the words, ‘Hail Satan!’

Among his writings released to the public after the media’s requests are gory descriptions of death and carnage.

“I do not want to be bothered by anyone or anything, I can’t wait to die. Blood, blood. I only wanna see blood,” is one line he wrote and on page after page, three sixes said to be the mark of the anti-Christ.

The subject of death comes up again and again, tales of his loneliness and wanting to be buried with a woman.

On one page, the very issue the jury will decide: Cruz wrote, “I do not want life please help me go to death row!”

Starting Tuesday, the jury will be listening to evidence listed by the defense team.

