DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The woman who was roughed up and robbed the parking lot of a Davie children’s center said the ordeal started with an argument before things got physical.

Danielle only wants to be known by her first name after what happened to her outside Off The Wall late last month.

“I really didn’t expect it to happen, you know. It was crazy how quickly it went down,” she said.

The young mother, who shared her story with 7News on Friday, said she was slammed to the ground.

“I got a concussion in my head. It was almost two weeks ago, and my head still hurts,” she said.

Danielle said she was at Off The Wall with her son and were just about to leave when the altercation began. She said she’s still not sure why, exactly.

“The only thing I can think of is because I didn’t give them attention, because they were trying to holler at me, and I was just like, ‘Dude, leave me alone,’ you know, ‘I’m good, leave me alone,'” she said.

Danielle said she called 911 and was recording the group when a woman slapped her phone out of her hands.

Seconds later, she said, a man charged in, picked her up and slammed her to the ground.

“The guy just attacked me out of nowhere, picked me up, body slammed me,” said Danielle.

The victim said another man kicked her purse across the parking lot.

“It was all for what? Because I didn’t give you attention? You know, for what? Like, am I gonna start something with a group of five guys?'” said Danielle.

She was left with scratches and bruises, and she said her head still hurts.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the assailants and help find them.

“I really hope they do get caught and get put away where they belong, because it was just unacceptable,” said Danielle.

If you have any information on the subjects or their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

