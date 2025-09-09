HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood man used his bare hands to kill a neighbor’s dog in self-defense after it allegedly initiated an attack on his own dog.

Roy McConnell claims he had no choice but to kill his neighbors dog, Bailey, Saturday morning in Hollywood after it came after the pair while on a walk.

“We were coming out of the house to go for the walk, the dog just came out of nowhere,” said McConnell. “This is the second time that this pit bull has attacked my daughter’s dog.”

He said the attack happened on the sidewalk and left his daughter’s dog, Cheese, with a bad leg injury.

McConnell said when he was trying to stop the attack, Cheese was biting him.

“All this time this dog has got my daughter’s dog in its jaws, and my daughter’s dog is behind me and he’s going to town on me because he’s in pure agony,” said McConnell.

The incident left him with a bad bruise, some cuts but he said he had to take matters into his own hands to save Cheese.

“I sprang into action and did what I thought I had to do, I dove on top of the dog,” said McConnell.

McConnell stayed on top of the dog until police arrived.

“I stayed on him for a good while because strike one, strike two, there wasn’t going to be a strike three,” said McConnell.

The owner of Bailey admitted the animal had issues with other dogs.

“We are in the wrong for letting Bailey come out, but he’s also wrong for going ahead and killing it,” said Mykel Kelly.

McConnell claims it was self defense and that he had no other options.

“I’m an animal lover like anyone else and I didn’t want to do it. I did it because it had to be done,” said McConnell.

City of Hollywood Police Department said this incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.