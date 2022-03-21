FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after a bus tragedy, the driver who was behind the wheel is speaking out about the incident.

Fort Lauderdale Police said a gunman fired 21 bullets on a Broward County transit bus last week.

As the shooting took place, surveillance video shows the driver doing her best to get her passengers to safety, heading down Broward Boulevard against traffic to get to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police said the move likely saved lives on board.

Monday the driver released this statement: “I believe God guided me to a place of safety last Thursday. I wasn’t scared, my heart wasn’t racing. God sent me there. I’m very sorry for the lives that were lost that day.”

She went on to say, “I’m naturally a bus operator. I love what I do, I take pride in what I do, I love the people I drive for.”

Police have since arrested 34-year-old Jamal Meyers for the shooting, which left two people dead and two others injured.

