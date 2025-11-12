TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A fired Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is speaking out and taking legal action against what he calls his wrongful termination in connection with his response to a triple murder in Tamarac earlier this year.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, former Sgt. Travis Allen, along with his attorney Stephan Lopez, said he was suspended and fired without due process. He is placing the blame on the sheriff’s department and Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

“It’s just disgusting how they handled the case,” said Allen.

Allen said he was booted following the fallout of a triple murder in Tamarac that took place along the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway, back on Feb. 16.

According to BSO, Nathan Gingles killed his estranged wife, Mary, her father and a neighbor.

The killings occurred despite a restraining order and more than a dozen phone calls to BSO from Mary in which she complained about Nathan and said she feared for her life.

“He was stalking her to kill her and had a plan to kill her. She revealed that to the police department; they did nothing!” said Frank Ponzer, Mary’s uncle, during a phone interview.

Days after the murders, which occurred in front of Gingles’ young daughter, Tony announced the firing of several deputies, including Allen.

During a press conference where Tony acknowledged failures in the handling of the case, he called out Allen’s response time by showing diagrams of Mary running for help, trying to escape her raging ex-husband with deputies just blocks away.

“If you go straight to the call, you intercept this guy running down the street,” said Tony.

In addition, Tony said, after the killings, Nathan walked away with his 4-year-old daughter. The two of them crossed paths with Allen’s cruiser, but no contact was made.

Allen is then heard reporting what he saw via police radio.

“He’s walking with a child, maybe 4 years old, and she has no shoes on,” Allen is heard saying.

On Tuesday, 7News asked Allen if there was anything he could’ve done differently that night.

“I did the best I could,” said Allen.

He said that when he saw Nathan and his daughter that night, he didn’t know they were connected to the several 911 calls made.

“I became the scapegoat in this situation,” he said.

Lopez said his client has not been able to access the publicly available materials connected to the internal affairs case that led to his firing and that he’s being unfairly blamed for the crime.

“He terminated this man without due process,” said Lopez. “The only person responsible for this poor lady’s death, her father’s death and the neighbor’s death is the psychopath that is in custody.”

“My heart goes out to her and her family. It’s a tragedy that this happened to her,” said Allen.

Now, Allen is ready to sue BSO on the grounds that Florida’s Sunshine Laws and other laws were violated.

“There’s more to the story than what he was putting out,” said Allen.

BSO’s Media Relations Department said they do not comment on pending or anticipated litigation.

