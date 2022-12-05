FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A highway has been shut down due to a construction incident that resulted in two men being rushed to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the scene near Interstate 95 just north of Broward Boulevard, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a bucket truck toppled as well as a concrete light pole that fell over.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting some heavy equipment when it somehow shifted and struck a cherry picker. Two men were in a basket that toppled over and landed on the highway.

The two workers reportedly fell 20 to 30 feet.

Both men were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma patients.

One of the workers is in critical condition while the other one is in stable condition.

While en-route to the hospital with one of the victims, a rescue truck was involved in a crash involving a Fort Lauderdale police officer on the Davie Boulevard overpass.

Three paramedics and one police officer were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic traveling southbound has been shut down due to concerns that the crane is unstable and could collapse. Officials expect the closure to last several hours.

The CSX tracks just west of the incident are also shutting down.

The Tri-Rail will not be able to operate in the area as crews work to stabilize the crane.

