FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detour has been issued for drivers who use Interstate 95 in the Fort Lauderdale area.

The southbound lanes between Sunrise and Broward boulevards will be closed starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The northbound lanes will remain open.

It’s part of a $153 million project to expand the express lanes.

