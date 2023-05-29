FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fuel tanker overturned on a busy Fort Lauderdale highway and led to road closures, Monday.
Around 9 a.m., the semi-truck crashed on Interstate 595, near Interstate 95, and landed on the median of the east and west lanes of the highway.
According to FHP, a vehicle and the fuel tanker were both traveling in the westbound lanes. At one point, a sideswipe occurred and the tanker veered into the grass median and overturned.
Authorities are offloading 9,000 gallons of gas into a second trailer. The process is expected to last several hours.
As a result of the incident, both directions of I-595 were shut down but have since reopened. The entrance to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and to Port Everglades were also effected.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.