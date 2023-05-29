FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fuel tanker overturned on a busy Fort Lauderdale highway and led to road closures, Monday.

Around 9 a.m., the semi-truck crashed on Interstate 595, near Interstate 95, and landed on the median of the east and west lanes of the highway.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a fuel tanker rollover at I595 WB EXIT 10 TO NB I95 – No injuries however a small fuel leak has been secured by our HazMat Team. Expect delays and road closures in the area until cleanup is complete. pic.twitter.com/kWMQuTxnkz — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 29, 2023

According to FHP, a vehicle and the fuel tanker were both traveling in the westbound lanes. At one point, a sideswipe occurred and the tanker veered into the grass median and overturned.

Authorities are offloading 9,000 gallons of gas into a second trailer. The process is expected to last several hours.

As a result of the incident, both directions of I-595 were shut down but have since reopened. The entrance to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and to Port Everglades were also effected.

