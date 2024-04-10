MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The husband of a 26-year-old woman who was left in a coma after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Miramar is speaking out.

According to Miramar Police, Onyxia Delinois was out for a run Saturday morning, heading eastbound along Miramar Parkway near 183rd Street, when a driver hit her and took off.

“This was a heartless act and we just ask that whoever did this comes forth,” said Jose Rosales, traffic homicide investigator for Miramar Police.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Delinois’ husband, Roosevelt Delinois, was joined by Miramar Police and doctors who have been treating his wife.

“She does so much for me and our family,” Roosevelt said. “She’s selfless.”

Onyxia is a passionate runner who is part of a group that runs several times a month.

After being struck, she was rushed to the hospital, where she now remains in a coma.

“She has a very, very serious critical head injury. She underwent emergency brain surgery and since that time, she’s been in a coma,” said Memorial Regional Hospital Dr. Andrew Rosenthal.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt has not left his wife’s side.

“I’m devastated,” he said. “How would you feel if this was your family member? How would you feel if this was your mom, your wife or your daughter?”

Police are now searching for the driver responsible for hitting Onyxia and leaving the scene.

“We’re looking for a vehicle that may have right damage to the vehicle in front or side,” Rosales said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

