POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Springs man has been released from jail following his domestic violence arrest after his wife was found dead in a canal near their home, police said.

7News cameras captured Jeffrey Evans walking out of the Joseph V. Conte Facility in Pompano Beach on Friday. He declined to take questions about his arrest or the charges he is facing.

“Can I please not speculate about things I don’t know about? Can we move past that?” said Evans. “I love my wife.”

According to Coral Springs Police, officers responded to multiple 911 calls at a residence on Northwest 15th Court at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. They discovered Evans’ wife, Jessica Lloyd, unresponsive and floating face down in the water.

“I got a female in the water, female in the water,” said a dispatcher the night of the incident. “Two houses down, going to be 38 years old, PD is advising no pulse at the moment.”

First responders from the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures, but Jessica was pronounced dead at Broward Health Coral Springs at 10:05 p.m.

Surveillance video captured a woman, who neighbors believe is Jessica, trying to get past a fence before hopping over and falling to the ground.

According to Rita Lloyd, Jessica’s mother, her daughter was in an abusive, controlling marriage,

“I think it got to the point where it became too volatile, she ran out of the house and she didn’t get too far,” Rita told 7News.

Jessica was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her mother believes Evans should be held responsible.

“I think it speaks for itself, there was no one else there,” said Rita.

Evans was arrested and accused of touching his wife against her will during an argument.

“The wife screaming, running around saying ‘help me,’ yelling, saying her husband is trying to kill her,” said the dispatcher.

Evans claims the narrative does not tell the true story.

“I know what people think, I know what people think of me,” said Evans. “People are always going to think what they want to think. It’s not what happened, it’s not the truth.”

This is Evans’ second arrest for domestic violence. His first was in 2020, but the charges were dropped.

Evans is currently on house arrest, fitted with an ankle monitor.

Jessica’s cause of death has not been released.

