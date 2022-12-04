LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic situation in a Lauderhill home resulted in a shooting that left a man dead, and neighbors said the victim’s two children were nearby at the time of the incident.

According to Lauderhill Police, the homeowner’s estranged husband showed up unannounced at the residence to retrieve a few of his belongings, at around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

Moments after he let himself in, investigators said, the husband found his wife with another man.

Police said things escalated, and the other man shot her husband in the face. The victim later died.

A woman who lives a few doors down described what she heard and saw.

“I was in here when I heard the police, all the sirens and stuff, and I saw the lights, so I came out, and I looked to see what happened,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

The woman said she has known the estranged couple for about a year.

“To know that happened to him, the husband, I’m just shocked,” she said.

The woman said the children who were there when the shooting happened are young, and the victim was a father who was present in their lives.

“He loved his kids, I can say that,” she said. “You always see and his kids, you know, taking a walk or riding their bikes or playing some games across their [home]. It’s just sad.​”

Detectives said everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, neighbors are just hoping the children involved in this situation are able to cope as they grow older.

“It’s going to be hard, ’cause he’s just always around. Now he’s not going to be around, so I know it’s going to be rough,” said the woman who lives near the home.

