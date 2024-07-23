HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The husband of a woman who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hallandale Beach is speaking out 10 days after she was sent to the hospital.

On July 13, Lorena Santos was struck by the hit-and-run driver near 1300 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

According to her husband John Suthphin, she was coming home after stopping at a Walgreens because she wasn’t feeling well.

“Lorena was walking to this Walgreens which we do regularly. I mean it’s very close,” he said.

Around 3:30 a.m. Lorena was walking back home on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and NE 14th Avenue when she was struck by a car. The driver didn’t stop to help her.

“She was initially struck from behind, she fractured her pelvis on the right side,” said John. “She fell forward, she hit her head, broke her forehead. She had some really bad scrapes and abrasions all down the front of her body. Very bad scrapes on her head. She also broke her right arm in two places.”

Ten days later, Lorena remains in the ICU at Aventura Medical Center recovering from her injuries.

“It’s tragic, she’s the best woman I ever met in my life,” said John. “She’s so sweet, she will never hurt anyone, she didn’t deserve it.”

John is now working to get the word out and get justice for his wife.

“It’s just such a horrible thing to do to someone, leave them on the side of the road it’s just terrible, he said. “If anyone knows anything, absolutely come forward, call the Hallandale Police Department.”

Hallandale Beach Police are searching for the suspect who remains on the loose.

John and Lorena’s family have set up a GoFundMe to help cover some of the medical bills.

If you would like to donate, click here.

