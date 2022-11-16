NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — A husband accused of murdering his wife appeared in court.

“The warrant was issued on Nov. 14 and the charge is second-degree murder,” said a judge.

No bond was set for 36-year-old Jose Pacheco as he faced a judge, Wednesday morning.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office, along with Miami-Dade Police, arrested him on Monday in Hialeah in connection with the disappearance and murder of his wife Mimose Dulcio, a city of Fort Lauderdale employee.

He will eventually be extradited to Broward County.

“Broward County has up to 15 days to come pick you up,” the judge said.

Pacheco’s arrest affidavit was released, which stated he believed Mimose was cheating on him.

Dulcio’s sister, Seminta, explained that the two were going through a nasty divorce.

The family is devastated as detectives still search for a body.

7Skyforce hovered the scene where a BSO helicopter and drone, along with deputies, searched for the body in high grass brush in the area of U.S. 27 from the Turnpike in Dade all the way up Broward.

“I don’t take these words lightly, I’m gonna call him a monster. A monster,” Seminta said.

Dulcio was last seen Thursday night and was reported missing on Saturday.

When her family spoke with Pacheco, he said he hadn’t seen her in days.

“He answered the door and said Mimi is not home. I don’t know about now, I can’t account for who has heard from him now, but he wasn’t here when we were all looking for her,” Seminata said

Police quickly got to work trying to track her down before a grim discovery.

“During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the couple’s home and shared vehicle, and that’s when detectives say that they obtained evidence, which suggested that the victim was murdered in the home and her body transported in the shared vehicle, and deposed off in an unknown location,” said Gerdy St. Louis, BSO Public Information Officer.

Police have not yet told 7News what kind of evidence they found in the home.

But Dulcio’s family said when they stopped by they found her phones.

“They’re broken, bent and they’re shattered, and that’s not like her to leave any of her devices because of what she was currently going through,” Seminta said. “Her phone go with her everywhere.”

Detectives were still at the couple’s home Tuesday processing a crime scene all while still looking for Dulcio’s body.

Officials are actively searching for her body in the West Broward area around U.S. 27 and Sheridan Street.

According to the recently released documents, police said they found concerning evidence in the suspect’s car when they searched it.

Currently, that evidence is unknown since that part of the report is redacted.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.