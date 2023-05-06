FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community took steps to become hurricane ready weeks before the start of the season.

People in Broward County were invited to learn how to prepare their families, pets and property at a hurricane preparedness open house, Saturday.

Several agencies and organizations that provide services to the community took part in the event held at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.

They provided information so people are aware of the resources available.

“It’s very important. As you see, in light of the recent flooding events, being prepared is not just during hurricane season, but it’s year round,” said Nixsa Serrano with the Broward County Emergency Management Division.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.