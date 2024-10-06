FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A flood watch that took effect Sunday morning has Broward County residents filling up on sandbags and buying supplies.

With Milton brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, the preparations are even more urgent. Linda Destasio’s neighborhood in Hollywood can get flooded easily, and the city spent weeks digging trenches to help move the water away. As the tropical storm approaches, the new system will be put to the test.

“I’m shaking already. I just went to get dog food; I’m getting ready to put my sandbags out now. ” said Linda. “There’s no drainage; there’s not a pitch on either level to say, ‘Go to this drain or go to that drain’.”

In Fort Lauderdale, pump trucks were already moving into the area, installing pumps as early as Saturday evening. The mayor said they’ll have plenty on standby and they will probably need them.

“This past weekend we already had 4 inches of rain,” said Fort Lauderdale Major Dean Trantalis. “So the ground is wet and probably saturated with water, so we’re very, very concerned about that.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Broward, Dade, and Monroe counties as the storm system intensified.

“It allows us to suspend the rules that we normally live by,” said Trantalis. “Whether it be zoning, code enforcement, or police enforcement, it allows us to focus on the problems we have.”

Fort Lauderdale has set up sandbag distribution at Mills Pond Park and at Floyd Hall Stadium. However, some residents still worry that even with sandbags, they will be dealing with terrible flooding like they’ve experienced over the last few years.

“We’ll be under water by Thursday,” one resident said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.