PEMBROKE PINES/FORT MYERS (WSVN) — The Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive, organized by the Mayor of Sweetwater and radio personality Mobile Mike, delivered all the donations from earlier this week to affected areas on the Southwest coast of Florida.

Volunteers, local leaders and law enforcement officers gathered at the Pembroke Gardens Mall as pallets of donated goods were loaded onto trucks, Friday morning.

15 semi-trucks were loaded with necessities like tarps, garbage bags, first-aid kits, flashlights, food, water, batteries and blankets.

The loaded vehicles were escorted by police officers at 6 a.m. to head to the cities on the West Coast.

“We’re headed right over to Lee County in Fort Myers Beach to bring them 15 semis full of stuff and a stack of checks,” said Mike Breden. “we’re super excited to be able to help those people over there. We haven’t slept, but it really doesn’t matter.”

The initial drop-off site opened in Sweetwater at Dolphin Mall on Monday and Tuesday; the donation drive set up another drop-off location in Pembroke Pines as many in South Florida continued to support Hurricane Ian victims.

“We all saw the images on TV [and] we rolled over to the west coast about a week and a half ago,” said Mobile Mike. “We saw everything [and] lived there for four days — came back here. We saw the need for what they really needed and we got together and here we are.”

Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez headed to Southwest Florida with the caravan to help unload supplies.

“When a hurricane strikes, we band together, we comes together and we make sure we help our neighbors,” said Lopez.

Their first stop will be Fort Myers Beach where locations are already set up to unload the donations.

At the same time, more than 20 water utility workers from Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department rode along with the rest of the group to get water services back up in the affected areas.

“We’ve now been able to offer search and rescue assistance, police assistance and now this essential team of people to restore water — to restore life to the community,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The water utility workers will also help with other infrastructure issues in the area.

“Up there I was with the utility directors on Tuesday,” said Lazaro Cabrera with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department. “We laid out this plan [and] worked with them. [We] scouted the whole area and I can tell you that it is a huge task but one we’re happy to take on.”

Meanwhile, at a church distribution center in Fort Myers, volunteers continued to hand out supplies to many residents.

People have lined up off of Martin Luther King Boulevard in the city to pick up donations sent from Southeast Florida organizations; they have each received 2,000 meals and cleaning supplies.

Fort Myers residents said their electricity is back on and water started to flow again, but whatever food remained in the refrigerators had to be trashed.

“Mostly our fridge is quite empty so that’s we’re coming here every single day to get food and put it in our refrigerator,” said Hilary Trunne, a resident of Lehigh Acres. “We’re feeding five families and we’re trying to get some food to our other neighbors as well.”

Another Lehigh Acres resident, Jeremias Batista, is grateful for the donations.

“I wasn’t able to work for over a week so, I had to dip into my savings,” said Batista. “I’m kinda broke right now so, all of this is drastically helpful because I don’t have anything really to provide for my family.”

The donation crew that drove out from Pembroke Pines is expected to return later tonight to continue their around-the-clock support.

