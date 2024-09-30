POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after making landfall in the Panhandle, South Floridians are stepping in to help those affected by Helene.

About 400 miles away from South Florida, the videos and images of Hurricane Helene’s aftermath are devastating.

Homes were gone, businesses were destroyed, neighborhoods were flooded, and lives were changed.

A Pompano Beach business owner and philanthropist is mobilizing for our neighbors up north to the hard-hit areas, where local task forces were deployed and this isn’t the first time.

It all started with Hurricane Andrew. Since then he’s collected, donated, and distributed supplies after about a dozen major hurricanes across several states and this time is no different.

“It really took a toll so I said to myself were not going to sit by and not going to help,” said Steven Gurowitz. “It’s heart-wrenching. You can’t sleep for a couple hours.”

Steven Gurowitz, owner of Interiors by Steven G, hosted a donation drive Monday morning and will be taking essentials to the Big Bend area as well as North Carolina, which was hit hard by the flooding.

They will be collecting donations at the company’s warehouse, located at 2818 Centerport Circle in Pompano Beach, through Wednesday, and sending the truckloads of supplies to the heavy-hit areas.

Some of the supplies you can donate include water, batteries, flashlights, tarps, first-aid kits, canned goods, formula, toilet paper, tarps, pet food and diapers.

“We have nine Amazon trucks alone that that will be here. We have clients and friends as far as New York that are federal expressing us things and emailing us gift cards, but so far what we’re hearing is if nothing’s open the gift cards are useless. So, my team at Interiors by Steven G, all the girls they go out shopping, ” said Steven. “I have five trucks we can pick up anywhere in town and we want to make it easy for people.”

He said what Helene left behind is the worst he’s ever seen.

“The span of what this has covered and the devastation and damage that it has done,” said Steven.

This is just one of the many local businesses and organizations that felt inclined to take action and help support the victims of Helene.

“Water is the biggest item that everybody needs cause they can’t bathe and they have nothing to drink. And seeing the impact of this and the range in which it is impacted. Not just the big curve[ The Big Bend], but it impacted the Carolina’s in a major way,” said Steven “So, how do you sit back and just watch?”

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction stretched across several states including Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

Video shared with 7News showed one of Steven’s clients who had to get airlifted out of their home because they were surrounded by rushing floodwaters.

“Yesterday my phone rang literally all day,” said Steven.

Steven hopes what motivates him, will motivate others watching.

“I call it heart. You know how do you sit back?” he said.

He’s certainly not alone, as Feeding South Florida distributed trucks full of food and water for our neighbors up North.

Veterans of Foreign Wars has organized a drive taking place on Miami Beach.

“If we help our members in northern Florida, they will do the same helping us here down south,” said Jacob Jimenez with VFW.

South Florida Red Cross volunteers have been on the ground for days.

“We have about 900 responders on the ground taking care of about 69 shelters,” said a Red Cross volunteer.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Florida Task Force 1 continues search and rescue efforts throughout Dixie County, going door-to-door and performing welfare checks to ensure members of the affected communities are keeping safe during the aftermath.

The self-sufficient, 84-member team, comprised of specially trained firefighters, paramedics, physicians, engineers, and search canines, has been canvassing the areas impacted by the disaster.

“The search operation consists of a fast-paced and methodical search to locate anyone who may be in need of help,” said a Florida Task Force 1 service member.

They’re assessing the damage and conducting search and rescue missions in collapsed structures and flood/swift water environments as needed.

Florida Task Force 2 is also hard at work in Taylor County, performing rescues and clearing debris.

As many Big Bend residents are dealing with power outages and utilizing their portable generators to power up their homes, search and rescue teams are reminding residents to exercise caution when using their generators.

Generator exhausts contain carbon monoxide, an odorless, tasteless, and invisible poisonous gas that can be lethal in minutes.

How to use generators safely:

Never use a generator inside a home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Only use generators outside, 20 feet from windows doors, and vents. Be sure to always point the exhaust away from your home, and never refuel when hot.

To avoid electrocution, keep the generator dry and do not use in rain or wet conditions.

The Panhandle and the Big Bend is in much need after the streets flooded and disastrous winds swept through the area.

If you would like to donate please visit the Interiors by Steven G’s warehouse site. For more drop-off sites, dates and times, or questions please contact Steven G. at 954-592-3332.

If you would like to donate goods to Veterans of Foreign Wars, click here.

If you would like to donate or volunteer with the South Florida Red Cross, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.