POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after making landfall in the Panhandle, South Floridians are stepping in to help those affected by Helene.

About 400 miles away from South Florida, the videos and images of Helene’s aftermath are devasting.

Homes are gone, businesses are destroyed, neighborhoods are flooded, and lives are changed.

A Pompano Beach business owner and philanthropist is mobilizing for our neighbors up North to the hard hit areas where local task force were deployed.

Steven Gurowitz, owner of Interiors by Steven G, is hosting a donation drive Monday morning and will be taking essentials to the Big Bend area.

This is just one of the many local businesses and organizations that felt inclined to take action and help support the victims of Helene.

They will be collecting donations at the company’s warehouse located at 2818 Centerport Circle in Pompano Beach throughout the week, so they can send truckloads of supplies to the heavy hit areas.

Hurricane Helene’s path of destruction stretched across several states including Georgia and North Carolina. Supplies will also be dispersed to North Carolina, which was hit hard by the flooding.

Some of the supplies you can donate includes water, batteries, flashlights, tarps, first-aid kits, canned goods, formula, toilet paper, tarps, pet food, diapers.

“Water is the biggest item that everybody needs cause they can’t bathe and they have nothing to drink. And seeing the impact of this and the range in which it is impacted. Not just the big curve[ The Big Bend], but it impacted the Carolina’s in a major way,” said Steven G. “So, how do you sit back and just watch?”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Florida Task Force One continues search and rescue efforts throughout Dixie County, going door-to-door and performing welfare checks to ensure members of the affected communities are keeping safe during the aftermath.

The self-sufficient, 84-member team comprised of specially trained firefighter, paramedics, physicians, engineers, and search canines has been canvassing the areas impacted by the disaster.

They’re assessing the damage and conducting search and rescue missions in collapsed structures and flood/swift water environments as needed.

Florida Task force Two is also hard at work, in Taylor County, performing rescues and clearing debris.

As many Big Bend residents are dealing with power outages and utilizing their portable generators to power up their home, search and rescue teams are reminding residents to exercise caution when using their generators.

Generator exhausts contain carbon monoxide, an odorless, tasteless, and invisible poisonous gas that can be lethal in minutes.

How to use generators safely:

Never use a generator inside a home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Only use generators outside, 20 feet from windows doors, and vents. Be sure to always point the exhaust away from your home, and never refuel when hot.

To avoid electrocution, keep the generator dry and do not use in rain or wet conditions.

The Panhandle and the Big Bend is in much need after the streets flooded and disastrous winds swept through the area.

If you would like to donate please visit the warehouse site. For more drop-off sites, dates and times, or questions please contact Steven G. at 954-592-3332.

