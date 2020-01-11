Hundreds take part in Jack & Jill Health Fair in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual health fair in Broward County provided access to medical care for underserved neighborhoods.

Hundreds lined up to receive free health care and education at the Jack & Jill Children’s Center in Fort Lauderdale along the 100 block of Southwest Ninth Avenue, Saturday.

“We do blood sugar, we do cholesterol, we do vision screening, we do bone density screening, we have women and men’s health,” said Sarah Sukkar, a medical student at the University of Miami. “We have all kinds of services that we try to provide for these patients, and many of them have not seen a doctor in many years. Many of them are unable to see a doctor at this time, so we provide completely free services for them.”

The Jack & Jill Health Fair also aimed to help educate patients on how to integrate into the health care system for long-term care.

“They really do enjoy it, and we love being able to be here for them,” said Sukkar.

