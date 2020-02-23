Hundreds run, walk and bike in Miramar at 11th Tour de Broward

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people turned out for a fun fundraiser in Miramar benefiting Joe Di Maggio Children’s Hospital.

The 11th annual Tour de Broward took place at Miramar Regional Park, Sunday morning.

Attendees of all ages took part in a 3K walk and a 5K timed run as well as 50K and 100K cycling challenges.

“We come out here, we ride, we walk, we run, and we really help the kids,” said Kevin Jasner with the Joe Di Maggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. “That’s the main thing. We’re helping the kids, the families at Joe Maggio Children’s Hospital.”

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez was on hand to kick off the fun.

The funds raised from Tour de Broward will go toward enhancing programs, services and facilities at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.