LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward helped children get ready to return to class at its annual back-to-school event in Lauderhill.

The organization hosted hundreds of families at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Saturday.

Participants were given backpacks filled with school supplies to help them start the new school year ready.

“As you can imagine, starting the school year off right is the way we want all our kids to enter the school year,” said Malena Mendez, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. “We’ve got lots of supplies. Thank you to the generosity of many sponsors.”

Families were also treated to lunch and entertainment activities.

