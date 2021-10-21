HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated community has come together in Hollywood to pay their respects to two police officers who died hours apart earlier this week.

7News cameras captured a large crowd at a prayer service for Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino and Lt. John Graham at Mara Berman Giulianti Park, Thursday evening.

Hours earlier, 7SkyForce hovered above a police escort in Miami Lakes as Chirino’s body was moved from a medical examiner’s office to a funeral home, as loved ones and the police department prepare for his funeral on Nov. 1.

Chirino’s parents joined friends and colleagues at a memorial for the fallen officer on Tuesday evening. Mourners gathered around the 28-year-old’s squad car.

Thursday’s service is taking place in the Emerald Hills neighborhood, near where, police said, Chirino was fatally struck, at around 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said 18-year-old Jason Banegas was riding a stolen bicycle and carrying a stolen gun when he got into a physical struggle with Chirino.

Detectives said Banegas was breaking into nearby cars at the time. The suspect told them he was trying to kill himself when he pulled the trigger.

Instead, police said, Chirino was shot in the face. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

Hours before the service, police released surveillance stills of two cars seen in the area Sunday night. The pictures are grainy, but detectives said the drivers could be potential witnesses, and they would like to talk to them.

Early Monday morning, hours after Chirino was gunned down, police responded to the parking lot of Broward Mall in Plantation after someone called 911 from the shopping center.

First responders arrived to find Graham’s body next to a car.

According to 7News sources, he died of an apparent suicide.

The officer was with the department for about two decades.

Plantation Police is handling Graham’s death investigation.

Back at the memorial service, hundreds of people, including area residents and members of the Hollywood Police Department, had gathered at the park by the time the service got underway at around 6 p.m.

