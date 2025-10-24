LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power & Light is working on restoring power for hundreds of customers after some power lines fell, causing a car fire and an outage in the area.

Lighthouse Point firefighters responded to the area of Northeast 24th and 29th Street on North Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point, Friday afternoon.

According to 7Skyforce, a power line pole came crashing down and the transformer, which was filled with fluid, caught on fire. The fire quickly spread to several vehicles that were parked in the lot.

7News viewers shared video of thick black smoke billowing in the area and flames covering two cars.

The roadway has been affected as crews work in the area. One lane of North Federal Highway remains blocked.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.