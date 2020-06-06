Hundreds march in parts of Broward for 2nd weekend; I-95 ramps reopen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people are taking to the streets of Broward County for the second weekend in a row to call for the justice in the death of George Floyd.

SkyForce HD hovered above the demonstrators as they headed east on Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale while chanting and holding up signs, just before 6 p.m., Saturday.

All ramps have reopened at this time. https://t.co/nTPki9cW9v — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 6, 2020

In a tweet, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed they’d shut down southbound ramps to Interstate 95 near Broward Boulevard. At around 6 p.m., those ramps reopened to traffic.

Before marching along Broward Boulevard, protesters made their way past the Federal Courthouse near West Broward Boulevard and Northeast Thirrd Avenue in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Protesters also gathered in Davie and Miramar, Saturday afternoon. Those events have since wrapped up.

Saturday’s marches come one day after protests in Miami led to some tense moments between demonstrators and police in protective gear when trying to cross onto the Julia Tuttle Causeway and I-95.

In Davie, former boxer Evander Holyfield appeared at a protest on Friday.

“It’s very important for me to be here because as somebody who worked hard, you have to realize the golden rule. Do onto others as you want them to do onto you,” he said. “It’s for everybody. Everybody gets threatened. At some point in time, everybody’s in the area that they weren’t invited to be in.”

