Hundreds in Plantation, Coral Springs call for justice in death of George Floyd

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators are marching in Plantation hours after hundreds came together in Coral Springs, as they joined a growing chorus across the country calling for accountability in the death of George Floyd.

7SkyForce HD hovered above roughly 500 people as they headed down Hiatus Road, near Sunrise Boulevard, in Plantation, just after 6 p.m., Tuesday.

Organizers said they are trying to get onto Interstate 595.

The group has continued to grow since 4 p.m., when about 60 people holding signs began to line up near the intersection of Northwest 136th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise, between the BB&T Center and Sawgrass Mills Mall.

The energetic crowd eventually marched up and down Flamingo Road as they chanted and held up signs.

Just after 5 p.m., 7News cameras captured the protesters at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Flamingo Road as they knelt and raised their fists in silent tribute to Floyd. A demonstrator led the group in prayer using a megaphone.

Police have shut down an entire section of Northwest 136th Avenue and have blocked off the entrances to the mall and the BB&T Center in anticipation of the march.

Drivers nearby stopped and got out of their vehicles to support the group.

Sawgrass Mills Mall and some of the stores around it closed earlier in the afternoon out of an abundance of caution. This is the second consecutive day the shopping center has closed ahead of schedule due to warnings from police about possible protests or marches.

The march comes hours after a rally took place at the corner of Sample Road and University Drive in Coral Springs, initially under rainy conditions.

It began with about 30 people coming together at around 2 p.m.

“They say get back. We say fight back!” demonstrators chanted as they held up signs.

The skies later cleared, and the crowd quickly grew into the hundreds. Like the marchers in Plantation, many of the participants were teenagers.

“No justice, no peace, no racist police!” demonstrators chanted.

“It’s time for us to take a stand,” said Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons as he addressed the crowd.

Coral Springs students Shayan Shivji and Mahek Manjiani organized the demonstration.

“We’re just so happy that this turned out the way it is now,” said Shivji.

“Us in Coral Springs, we are speaking up for our black community,” said Manjiani. “Us people of color have to stick together. Our community has to stick together for the greater cause, which is justice and speaking against injustice.”

Organizers said they aim to call for systemic change and an end to police brutality.

“Today is not a revolution. We are using our voice to create a difference,” said Manjiani.

After the violence and looting seen in Fort Lauderdale and Miami over the weekend, Shivji said he’s adamant in keeping this gathering peaceful.

“We don’t need any disruptions. This can be a peaceful communication to everyone, and that’s what we’re trying to keep it as,” he said.

Simmons applauded the passion and efforts of these students and their friends.

“Look at this; this is beautiful. This is what we need to see, not the fires raging, not the cars flipped over. We need to see this,” he said.

Simmons said the members of this community have an opportunity to serve as role models to the younger protesters.

“I think we have a duty as adults to show these kids the way and to show them to do it the right way,” he said. “We look out there, and there’s so much mess, so much negativity out there, and if these kids want to step out and have the best intentions in doing something like this, we have to make sure to protect and cultivate it.”

“As humans, we have to come together for humanity,” said Manjiani.

The peaceful protest in Coral Springs lasted about two hours. Coral Springs Police officers have since told the crowd to disperse, but as of 5 p.m., about two dozen demonstrators have refused to leave.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.