FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Fort Lauderdale to voice their support for Palestine in the Israel-Hamas war.

7News cameras captured pro-Palestine protesters in front of the Federal Courthouse along East Broward Boulevard, near Third Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

“We’re here to support our family and friends that live back in Palestine,” said demonstrator Rami Mansour.

“We just need our right to live as a human being,” said demonstrator Ayshah Mustafa.

Participants called for a ceasefire in Palestine, as Israel’s war on Hamas intensifies.

“Kids, the families that are just getting murdered, and nobody’s even batting a lash at them, so that’s really why we’re here,” said demonstrator Heba Mansour.

“Let’s be peaceful! Let’s represent our people!” said a demonstrator to the large crowd.

People of all ages, races and religions came together and took over this stretch of Broward Boulevard.

“I absolutely say to Israel, you may not commit genocide in the name of the Jewish community,” said demonstrator Alan Levine.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers were also seen in full force. The two-hour long protest remained peaceful.

“We’re not here to promote hate, we’re not here to promote violence. We want peace. We can have peace. Who does not want to have peace?” said a protester who identified himself as Daniel.

This wasn’t the first time this month that demonstrations in response to the Israel-Hamas war took place in Fort Lauderdale. Dueling rallies in support of Palestine and Israel were held along Sunrise Boulevard back on Oct. 8.

The organizers of Saturday’s rally said they will keep assembling until Israel stops the airstrikes.

