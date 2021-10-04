DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people hit the pavement for a good cause in Deerfield Beach.

Participants laced up their sneakers for the 25th anniversary of Dunn’s Run, Sunday.

The 5K, founded by the late Jim Dunn, has for years helped raise millions of dollars for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

“We have 12 clubs in Broward County serving over 12,000 at-risk youth, for education, after-school programs, meals, and this is all about helping our kids,” said Rita Case, president and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

“This year is very special. It’s ‘Run for Jim,'” said Matt Organ, co-CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. “The founder passed away this past year, so this race will be in memory of Jim Dunn, so we’re excited to make him proud.”

“We got a huge turnout, our biggest ever, and we’re just gonna do a great run for my dad,” said Sean Dunn, vice president of J.R. Dunn Jewelers. “We’re going to run for Jim and raise a record amount of money today for the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

7’s own Lynn Martinez was also on hand to show her support.

