SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise to take part in a Walk for Wishes.

The nationwide fundraiser celebrates thousands of granted wishes for children battling critical illnesses, and South Florida is no exception.

Participants of all ages gathered at Markham Park in Sunrise, Saturday morning, to support more wishes to come.

“These are great events. It’s raising money for a good cause,” said a participant. “There’s a lot of people fighting illness, especially terminal illness, so it’s great to come out and raise money and grant wishes to the kids, and get some exercise at the same time.”

The foundation has raised more than $250,000 so far.

