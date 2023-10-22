SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians woke up bright and early and hit the pavement for a good cause this weekend, as they made strides against breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society hosted the annual Making Strides of Broward walk at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Saturday morning.

“Good morning, striders. How is everybody doing?” said 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez as she greeted attendees.

The event raised more than $800,000 for cancer research while raising awareness.

Seminole Casinos contributed $100,000 to the fight against the disease

“It’s meaningful; it has purpose. You get to connect, you get to hear stories, you get to meet individuals that are survivors, and you get to be a part of that journey with them,” said Edward Aguilar, general manager of Seminole Classic Casino. “Having been impacted by that before, you just get involved, and you get to know the people and hear their stories. It truly hits home.”

It’s an initiative that South Florida businesses like City Furniture have been behind for years

“The fundraising, the awareness, but when you come here, and you walk and you talk to survivors — I was just talking, almost crying with this woman who just found out her 39-year-old daughter has cancer — it rallies the community to fight this disease,” said City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig.

It’s a fight that survivors like Cindy DiPasquale know too well.

“It’s been seven and half years since my last treatment. I’m cancer free, and I’m very blessed,” she said. “Early detection is key. Get your screenings, ladies. I tell everybody, ‘Make sure that you do not miss your appointments.'”

It’s awareness prevention and research that can help save lives.

The strides continue at the Making Strides of Miami-Dade walk set for next Saturday, Oct. 28, at loanDepot Park.

