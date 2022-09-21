DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As residents of Puerto Rico deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, the animals left in the rubble of the island were transported to adoption centers in the U.S. to give them new forever homes.

Dozens of pets were unloaded from a cargo jet around then taken to the Broward Humane Society around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

20 dogs and 10 cats made a short trip from Puerto Rico to Miami International Airport and settled into their kennels at the rescue shelter located in Dania Beach.

The animals came from an organization that the Humane Society works with called Save A Sato, which is located in San Juan; the shelter was without power which is why they were transported to South Florida.

Officials with the Humane Society said they needed to get the animals out of that shelter.

“Unfortunately they lost power from Hurricane Fiona,” said Cheria Wachter. “They have no running water and by taking some of these animals it’s helping to alleviate and make more room at the shelter.”

The Save A Sato shelter is now able to take in more animals that have been displaced due to the storm.

Health checks and cleanings will be given to these furry critters before they are put up for adoption.

