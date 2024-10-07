FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida shelter is stepping up to help animals in Hurricane Milton’s path.

Staff with the Humane Society of Broward County are heading out Monday morning to Manatee County, one of the areas preparing for a possible direct hit.

They’re taking enough crates to rescue eight dogs and 29 cats.

The pets will be brought to the Humane Society’s facility in Fort Lauderdale. They will all need loving homes.

For more information about the Humane Society of Broward, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.