FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pup is seeking her forever home after being found with a bullet in her leg.

The Humane Society of Broward discovered Plum after she was brought to the Fort Lauderdale shelter Saturday night from a rural area.

She underwent surgery and heartworm treatment for her wounds, having also been mistreated and diagnosed as heartworm positive.

The shelter said she is a playful, loving, and energetic pup who loves to bask in the sun.

If you or anyone you may know is interested in adopting Plum, please visit here.

