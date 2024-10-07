FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County took in a very special cargo Monday morning.

In the wake of Hurricane Milton, Humane Society of Broward staff chose to step up and head to Manatee County to rescue dozens of cats and dogs from the path of destruction.

They took enough crates to rescue 29 cats and eight dogs. On Monday, the shelter said it would take in 37 furry friends.

“The humane society of Broward County left at 4 a.m. this morning to head over to Manatee County, where we met at a rendezvous point and picked up 29 cats and eight dogs that were at their facility,” said Cherie Wachter of the Broward County Humane Society.

The trip lasted only a few hours, with all the furry friends acting as star passengers.

“We are happy to say that all the animals arrived safely; we had one kitty cat that escaped out of his carrier,” she said. “But he’s safe, and they’re all eating now and resting comfortably.”

That rest is much needed now, as these pets prepare, hopefully, for their new, loving, forever homes.

Due to Hurricane Milton, the Humane Society of Broward County will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday but will reopen on Friday.

If you’ve thought about adopting or fostering a pet in need of a home, click here for more information.

