DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was some humane help for nearly three dozen animals in northern Florida after Helene strengthened into a hurricane.

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Broward County picked up 15 dogs and 17 cats from upstate shelters, before the animals experienced any impacts from the storm, Wednesday morning.

“Our staff left at 10 o’clock this morning,” said HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter. “They said it was a lot of traffic, a lot of rain, so what should have been a four-hour trip has taken a lot longer.”

Madison County Animal Services Division and Taylor County Animal Control in the Florida Panhandle are both in the hurricane’s path and are prone to flooding.

Wachter said some of the facilities where the animals were living were partially outside.

“Other than a covering, it’s not a concrete building, so it was imperative that they get out of harm’s way,” said Wachter.

This major move may have saved them from Helene’s potential danger.

“One of the folks that works at one of the shelters said that some of the dogs have already gone through Hurricane Debby there. They shouldn’t ever have to ride through any hurricanes,” said Wachter.

Now the animals have a safe and dry home at HSBC, where a kennel with each of their names was waiiting for them.

“I am confident with the way the South Florida community supports us. They come and adopt, they come and help in times of need. I’m really hopeful these animals find homes really quickly,” said Wachter.

HSBC came to the rescue and is asking the community to join them in this life-saving mission.

“We’re able to help because of the community support, so if you want to help, come and adopt,” said Wachter. “We have animals waiting to be adopted, and I’m sure after the storm, if there is significant damage, we will be called upon again to assist more at shelters.”

The animals arrived in Dania Beach Wednesday evening. They include three kittens that were born three days ago.

The new arrivals will be put up for adoption as soon as Friday. For more information, click here.

