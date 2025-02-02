FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County’s Humane Society hosted its 35th annual Animal Walk Saturday morning, seeing plenty of paws on the pavement.

The event took place at the Intercoastal Promenade Park in Las Olas, where hundreds of pet owners gathered in support of local animal shelters and rescuers, raising awareness for animal welfare.

“So the VCA walk for the animals is one of the humane society in Broward County’s largest fundraisers of the year. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on donations from people and companies who want to make a difference for the animals in our community,” said Cherie Wachter, the Vice President of Marketing at a humane society.

The walk was followed by a fun-filled lineup event of pet-friendly contests, vendors, and entertainment.

