FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is trick-or-treating with the animals.

The Humane Society of Broward County got all dressed up Friday evening — transforming Into “Dogwarts.”

Kids of all ages could play carnival games, grab some candy and meet the animals at this Halloween celebration.

“This is an event for the kids; it’s a safe way to come trick-or-treating,” said Cherie Wachter, Vice President of Marketing for the Humane Society of Broward County, “and the hope is to bring people to the shelter that might not normally come to the Humane Society of Broward County, and of course, we hope they’ll fall in love and take home a magical friend.”

This is the second year in a row the Humane Society has put on “Trick or Treat with the Animals,” with proceeds from the event going toward the animals who live there.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.