FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day weekend, and that extends to several four-legged friends in Fort Lauderdale.

The Humane Society of Broward County has partnered with BrightStar Credit Union to find forever homes for cats and dogs.

Their “Adopt a Sweetheart” event started Saturday and is set to end on Monday.

Adoption fees for pets a year old and up will be 50% off, and select animals will have adoption fees covered.

