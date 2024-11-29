FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual “Black Furrday” adoption event, offering special incentives to find loving homes for pets this holiday season.

On Friday and Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for select pets and reduced by half for dogs and cats aged one year and older.

The event aims to provide families with new furry companions while helping animals in need.

Several animals are looking for new homes, including dogs like Bronson and Roger, who were taken in.

“We are a place for animals to go that have nowhere to go,” said Cherie Wachter, vice president of marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County. “Oftentimes, people for whatever reason can’t take care of their pets any longer — maybe they’re moving, maybe the owner passed away, they can no longer afford the pet — so we are here to help the animals in the community and hopefully find them forever homes.”

Scott Hanna, a potential adopter, was looking for a new best friend on Friday. Already a dog lover, it’s something connecting him and his wife.

“Both of us were raised around dogs and get that sense of family, and it’s a heartwarming feeling, especially around the holidays,” said Scott.

The shelter’s vaccine clinic will also be open during the event, offering free microchips for pets whose owners purchase a vaccine or flea and tick preventative. Clinic hours are 8:30 to 11:40 a.m. and 1 to 5:30 p.m., with no appointment necessary.

All adopted pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. They also include health testing, a bag of pet food and a 14-day health care plan provided by VCA Animal Hospitals.

“It’s a little therapeutic. You know, you see the dogs, and you get a little sad, but it’s also heartwarming to see the joy and the hope in their eyes,” said Wachter.

Adopters are encouraged to complete a pre-adoption application online at humanebroward.com, where they can also view available pets.

For more information, call 954-989-3977 ext. 6.

The shelter, located at 2070 Griffin Road, is open daily at 11 a.m.

