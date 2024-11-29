FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual “Black Furrday” adoption event, offering special incentives to find loving homes for pets this holiday season.

On Friday and Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for select pets and reduced by half for dogs and cats aged one year and older.

The event aims to provide families with new furry companions while helping animals in need.

The shelter’s vaccine clinic will also be open during the event, offering free microchips for pets whose owners purchase a vaccine or flea and tick preventative. Clinic hours are 8:30 to 11:40 a.m. and 1 to 5:30 p.m., with no appointment necessary.

All adopted pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. They also include health testing, a bag of pet food, and a 14-day health care plan provided by VCA Animal Hospitals.

Adopters are encouraged to complete a pre-adoption application online at humanebroward.com, where they can also view available pets.

For more information, call 954-989-3977 ext. 6.

The shelter, located at 2070 Griffin Road, is open daily at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.