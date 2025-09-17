FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County is asking the public’s help after a 10-week-old puppy named Pebbles was stolen from the shelter.

Pebbles, a small 10-pound puppy recovering from parasites and ringworm, was taken from a secured kennel by a visitor carrying a backpack just before closing on Friday, the shelter said.

The puppy had recently returned from a medical foster home and remains under veterinary care, making her especially vulnerable.

The shelter posted images of the suspect, along with his bike and backpack, urging anyone with information to contact authorities or the shelter immediately.

Pebbles is microchipped and registered to the shelter, allowing her to be traced if brought to a veterinary clinic.

Authorities are actively investigating the theft, and the Humane Society said it will implement a new no-large-bag policy to prevent future incidents.

“In all our years, we have never experienced something this extreme, and our hearts are shattered,” the shelter said.

The organization is asking the community to spread the word and help bring Pebbles safely home.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.