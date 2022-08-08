FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dogs are finally getting a chance at a normal life, and apparently hundreds want in on the pups.

Over 40 beagles are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County in Dania Beach, which includes Missy, one of the first pups to leave for her forever home.

“I’m very excited to say our very first beagle is going home,” said Cherie Wachter, vice president of marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County. “Over here is her new mom, and let’s see her little new baby that’s going home. This is baby Missy, look at her! I know it was so hard to choose because there was so many adorable beagles.”

The beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia called Envigo. Four thousand pups were saved in total. Envigo faces dozens of federal violations for neglect and abuse, including more than 300 puppy deaths.

“They were then shipped to other facilities where who knows what types of experiments were going to be done on them,” Wachter said.

Last week, over 40 of those beagles were brought to South Florida and given much-needed care and health checks.

Starting Monday, the shelter will meet with South Floridians who want to visit and adopt the rescues.

“Today is the first day that all the folks that scheduled appointments to meet the beagles, it’s happening,” Wachter said

They say they’ve gotten over 1,000 applications for these beloved beagles. So much so, they had to shut down the website.

Now, the beagles are one step closer to going to a safe and loving home.

“We’re thrilled with the outpouring of support the community has shown for these dogs,” Wachter said. “I know they’re all going to get adopted very quickly.”

This week, all shelter visits will be by appointment only, as all current appointments are all filled up.

The shelter said people can donate to help them or adopt another animal in need because, there are so many animals that are there and need a loving home.

