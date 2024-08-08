FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County has stepped in to help dogs affected by Hurricane Debby.

On Wednesday, a group of dogs arrived in South Florida after the shelter they were in got hit by the Category 1 storm earlier this week.

“We can make a difference for them, and you really need to step in, but in times of need, and help the other shelters,” said Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society of Broward County.

The relentless downpours and strong winds caused power outages and flooding at the Taylor County Animal Control shelter in Perry, which is located in Florida’s Big Bend region.

“A lot of their kennels are outside, so they did suffer from flooding,” said Wachter.

Power has been restored at the shelter, but the facility requested assistance with its animals.

In response, five Florida shelters are accepting displaced dogs.

On Wednesday, eight dogs were transported 400 miles from their shelter to the Humane Society of Broward County. A team member from HSBC drove a van up to Kissimmee to grab the four-legged friends.

HSBC unloaded dog after dog in Fort Lauderdale until they were comfortable in their new temporary homes. They now wait for their furever homes.

“If you want to help, you know, consider adopting or fostering. The animals need us,” said Wachter.

Of the eight dogs, Spike requires medical care due to severe underweight, so he’ll need a little extra TLC before he finds his future family.

“Our clinic staff will be evaluating that dog to see if there’s any underlying issues,” said Wachter.

Then it’s off to the races, for these dogs to call a South Florida family their own.

“I feel very blessed that we are able to help. The community supports us and does step up and adopt in times of need. That’s why we’re able to help,” said Wachter.

Most of the dogs brought in Wednesday are young adults. They range om age from around 6 months to 2 years old.

The staff at HSBC said there are 65 other dogs available for adoption, along with 58 cats.

