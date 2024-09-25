DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was some humane help for several animals in Florida after Helene strengthened into a hurricane.

Volunteers with the Humane Society of Broward County picked up animals from shelters in Ocala that could be impacted by Helene, Wednesday morning.

Madison County Animal Services Division and Taylor County Animal Control are both in the hurricane’s path and are prone to flooding.

The animals will be relocated to the society’s headquarters in Dania Beach to ride out the storm.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.