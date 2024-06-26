FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County is celebrating the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup victory by offering half-price adoption fees for all cats.

The shelter has named several of its adoptable cats after Panthers players, including Bennett, Barkov, Cousins, Stolarz, Bobrovsky, and Verhaeghe. These “trophy cats” are ready to find their forever homes and become champions of your heart.

Adoption fees for kittens will be reduced by more than $60, and for cats over six months old by $40. The half-price adoption fees will run from Wednesday through Sunday.

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and come with preliminary vaccinations, a 14-day limited health care plan from VCA Animal Hospitals, and a bag of Purina One pet food. The

The shelter, located at 2070 Griffin Road, just west of I-95, is open seven days a week.

Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information and to view available pets, visit www.humanebroward.com.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.