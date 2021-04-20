Humane Society of Broward County, Greater Good Charities rescue 39 dogs from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County and Greater Good Charities have rescued dozens of dogs from overcrowded shelters. Now they’re getting some much-needed canine care before finding their forever homes.

The plane that arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport carried 39 dogs that were rescued from Louisiana.

“Harry Potter is just a tiny little sweetheart who found himself homeless at a rural shelter in Louisiana,” said a volunteer.

Harry Potter is heartworm positive, and his rescue was a matter of life and death.

“That shelter, is they test them and they’re positive, they won’t treat them. They euthanize them,” said Erin Robbins, director of transport for Greater Good Charities.

Greater Good Charities teamed up with the Humane Society of Broward County to save and take in the rescues.

“This is our third flight in two days and it’s the launch of our Save A Heart program, and our initiative is to transport out 2,000 highly adoptable pets to our shelter partners, 1,000 of which will be heartworm positive,” Robbins said.

They’ve already been treated and will have to continue treatment.

“They start them on doxycycline for two weeks to start reducing the load and begin the treatment. And then they come here and these wonderful people finish the treatment,” Robbins said.

The dogs were loaded up and taken to their next stop, the Humane Society in Dania Beach. They were happy to be out of their crate and will soon be in their forever homes.

The heartworm-positive dogs will need to take it easy for at least six months, but they’ll make amazing new friends.

“The home that needs to adopt a dog like this needs to be somebody that’s OK with daily medications to begin with, OK with keeping the dog calm, leash walks, but it’s a great time to bond and really get to know your pet, and we’re truly saving a life,” said Mary Steffans, senior director of operations at Humane Society of Broward County.

The dogs will be getting their check-ups and will be available for adoption within the next 48 hours.

