FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) responded to a plea for help from Citrus County Animal Services as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida.

HSBC staff embarked on their journey Tuesday, leaving the shelter at 6 a.m., bound for Citrus County Animal Services in Inverness, Florida. Their mission: to retrieve around 20 animals awaiting adoption at the shelter.

Citrus County Animal Services expressed concerns about their aging facility’s ability to endure the upcoming hurricane’s powerful winds. The partnership with HSBC allows their staff to prioritize the safety of their families while also providing post-storm assistance to animals in need.

“By assisting Citrus County Animal Services with these animals, it will allow the staff to focus on keeping their families safe and help animals after the storm,” said Mary Steffen, HSBC Senior VP of Operations. “These were animals that have been on their adoption floor – some for several weeks.”

After a nearly 5-hour journey, the HSBC team is scheduled to return to South Florida with the rescued animals Tuesday afternoon.

